Hronek contributed an assist Saturday in a 5-2 win over the Devils.

The rapid emergence of Moritz Seider -- who has the Calder Trophy on his mantel -- largely eases the burden for Hronek as he settles into a second-pairing role with 10th-year rearguard Olli Maatta. A career minus-93 rating certainly looks bad on paper for Hronek, especially since this is just his fifth season at the top level, but fantasy managers won't have much reason to complain so long as continues to deliver a bushel of apples and maybe a half-dozen goals this year.