Red Wings' Filip Hronek: Supplies helper Sunday
Hronek produced an assist and four hits in Sunday's 2-1 loss to the Lightning.
Hronek has been a bright spot on a thin blue line for the Red Wings -- he's produced four helpers over his last seven games. The 22-year-old is up to 21 points, 77 shots on goal, 59 hits and 45 blocked shots in 38 contests this year. He needs just two points to match his output from his rookie campaign in 2018-19.
