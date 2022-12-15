Hronek (upper body) suffered an upper-body injury in Wednesday's game versus the Wild.

Hronek was on the receiving end of a Ryan Reaves hit early in the first period. The 25-year-old Hronek was ruled out for the rest of the game shortly after the second period started. With Olli Maatta (illness) on injured reserve, the Red Wings' defensive depth could be tested in the coming days. Steven Kampfer could draw into the lineup Saturday versus the Senators if Hronek can't play.