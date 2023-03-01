Hronek (upper body) won't return to Tuesday's game versus the Senators.
Hronek was injured in the second period and ruled out just before puck drop for the third. If he misses additional time, Gustav Lindstrom would likely enter the lineup.
More News
-
Red Wings' Filip Hronek: Nets power-play marker in win•
-
Red Wings' Filip Hronek: Puts up assist in win•
-
Red Wings' Filip Hronek: Gets back in scoring column•
-
Red Wings' Filip Hronek: Good to go Tuesday•
-
Red Wings' Filip Hronek: Dealing with upper-body injury•
-
Red Wings' Filip Hronek: Earns power-play helper•