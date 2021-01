Hronek recorded an assist to complement a plus-2 rating en route to Saturday's 4-2 win over the Hurricanes.

Plenty of fantasy managers will shy away from the Red Wings after their tumultuous 2019-20 campaign consisting of a 17-49-5 record, but Hronek deserves attention in both DFS and season-long formats as a budding defenseman looking to build upon the 31 points that he recorded last season.