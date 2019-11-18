Red Wings' Filip Hronek: Targeting Tuesday return
Hronek (undisclosed) is hoping to be ready for Tuesday's matchup with Ottawa, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Prior to getting hurt, Hronek seemed to have found his offensive game with five points in his previous nine contests. The Czech blueliner is averaging 22:33 of ice time this season that includes 2:50 with the man advantage, a role he almost certainly will return to once cleared to play. If Hronek does suit up versus the Senators, Jonathan Ericsson or Dylan McIlrath are the most likely candidates headed for the press box.
