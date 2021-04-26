Hronek missed practice Monday due to a "relatively minor injury," Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

For what it's worth, Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill expects Hronek to play Tuesday against the Blue Jackets, but the defenseman will be reevaluated on game day. Hronek has appeared in all 50 games, adding two goals and 21 assists in contrast to a minus-17 rating.