Hronek lit the lamp on the power play to complement an assist as the Red Wings shut out the Predators, 3-0, on Wednesday.
Hronek crushed a one-timer for his fifth goal in as many games, and he generated three assists over that span. The Czech defenseman looks rejuvenated under new coach Derek Lalonde, having maintained a plus-10 rating after struggling mightily with a minus-95 rating through his first four NHL seasons in Motown.
More News
-
Red Wings' Filip Hronek: Logs goal and assist in victory•
-
Red Wings' Filip Hronek: Four-game, six-point streak•
-
Red Wings' Filip Hronek: Stays hot with goal•
-
Red Wings' Filip Hronek: Slings power-play helper•
-
Red Wings' Filip Hronek: Earns two points Saturday•
-
Red Wings' Filip Hronek: Gathers assist Monday•