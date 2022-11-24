Hronek lit the lamp on the power play to complement an assist as the Red Wings shut out the Predators, 3-0, on Wednesday.

Hronek crushed a one-timer for his fifth goal in as many games, and he generated three assists over that span. The Czech defenseman looks rejuvenated under new coach Derek Lalonde, having maintained a plus-10 rating after struggling mightily with a minus-95 rating through his first four NHL seasons in Motown.