Hronek collected two assists, one on the power play, in Friday's 5-2 win over the Blue Jackets.
It's the first multi-point performance since March 16 for the 23-year-old blueliner. Hronek also snapped a six-game point drought Friday, and on the season he has two goals and 25 points through 55 contests.
