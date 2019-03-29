Hronek registered a goal and an assist in Thursday's 5-4 overtime win over the Sabres.

Here we have a 21-year-old picking up the nuances of a tough blue-line position for a Detroit club with an extremely poor minus-51 goal differential. Still, Hronek has generated 18 points (four goals, 14 assists) to go with three power-play points through 41 games of his rookie campaign. Being mentored by savvy veteran defenders such as Niklas Kronwall and Mike Green (out) undoubtedly has been a boon to Hronek's development, and he should be someone to keep an eye on as a potential sleeper for next season.