Red Wings' Filip Hronek: Two points in thriller
Hronek registered a goal and an assist in Thursday's 5-4 overtime win over the Sabres.
Here we have a 21-year-old picking up the nuances of a tough blue-line position for a Detroit club with an extremely poor minus-51 goal differential. Still, Hronek has generated 18 points (four goals, 14 assists) to go with three power-play points through 41 games of his rookie campaign. Being mentored by savvy veteran defenders such as Niklas Kronwall and Mike Green (out) undoubtedly has been a boon to Hronek's development, and he should be someone to keep an eye on as a potential sleeper for next season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...