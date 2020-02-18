Play

Hronek (upper body) won't play Tuesday against the Candiens.

Hronek is considered day-to-day, so there's a chance he'll only be forced to miss one game with his upper-body issue, as the Red Wings are off until Friday agains the Islanders after Tuesday's contest. Another update on the 22-year-old blueliner's status should surface prior to that match.

