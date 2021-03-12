Hronek provided two assists in Thursday's 6-4 win over the Lightning.

In addition to his two helpers, Hronek had three each of shots on goal, hits and blocked shots while playing a team-leading 23:01. The 23-year-old rearguard has four assists in his last two outings. He's up to 14 helpers, 58 shots on net, 38 hits and 27 blocked shots through 28 appearances. Hronek hasn't scored halfway through the 2020-21 campaign after tallying nine times in 65 outings last year.