Red Wings' Filip Hronek: Won't play Saturday
Hronek (undisclosed) took the ice for warmups but did not participate in line rushes, indicating he won't play Saturday versus the Sharks, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.
Hronek will miss a second game with the unknown injury. With Mike Green (personal) also unavailable, Joe Hicketts enters the lineup for Saturday's contest.
