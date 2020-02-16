Hronek won't return to Sunday's game versus the Penguins after taking a puck to the side of his head.

The exact nature of his injury wasn't revealed, but it's safe to assume Hronek is dealing with an upper-body issue. If Hronek is forced to miss any time, it will be a major loss for the Red Wings, as he averages 23:46 per game and has produced 29 points through 58 games. His next opportunity to play will be Tuesday versus Montreal.