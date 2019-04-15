Red Wings' Filip Larsson: Inks entry-level deal

Larsson signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Red Wings on Monday.

Larsson, originally a fifth-round pick in 2016 by the Red Wings, signs from Denver University. In his only season, he helped the Pioneers reach the NCAA Frozen Four, racking up a 13-6-3 record to go along with a 1.95 GAA and .932 save percentage. The 20-year-old's deal won't kick in until the 2019-20 season.