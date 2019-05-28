Red Wings' Filip Larsson: Notable goalie prospect for Detroit

Larsson is considered Detroit's top goalie prospect, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

The Red Wings have No. 1 goaltender Jimmy Howard under contract for at least one more season, and 30-year-old backup Jonathan Bernier's deal will expire following the 2020-21 campaign. Larsson, a Swedish prospect who had been honing his craft with the University of Denver, figures to enter the picture in the late stages of a three-year, entry-level contract that he signed with the Original Six club this past April. His development had been stalled because of a gruesome groin injury in the spring of 2018, but Larsson reportedly will vie for a spot on AHL Grand Rapids' roster this fall.