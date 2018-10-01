Zadina, who was reassigned to AHL Grand Rapids on Sunday, needs to work on his confidence and finding open space on the ice, Peter J Wallner of MLive.com reports.

Based on this report, it sounds like the 2018 sixth overall pick was a bit surprised that he was sent down to the minors to start the 2018-19 campaign, but the 18-year-old still has a positive attitude about the situation, adding, "I'll do my best here and help the team to win games and hopefully they will call me up at some point." The Czech winger produced 44 goals and 38 assists to complement a plus-23 rating over 57 games for Halifax of the QMJHL last season.