Zadina has been added to the NHL's COVID-19 protocol list ahead of Friday's clash with Chicago, Sportsnet's Chris Johnston reports.

Now that he's on the protocol list, Zadina won't be available Friday against the Blackhawks, and at this point it isn't clear when he might be eligible to return. With Zadina sidelined, Darren Helm (COVID-19 protocols) or Taro Hirose will likely draw into the lineup against Chicago.