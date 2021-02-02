Zadina (COVID-19 protocol) is expected to return to the lineup for Friday's game against the Lightning, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Zadina won't be ready for Wednesday's game against the Lightning, but he should be cleared for Friday's rematch. Once he gets the green light, Zadina will be a fixture in the lineup. The 20-year-old posted two assists through the first four games while averaging 14:34 of ice time per contest.