Red Wings' Filip Zadina: Back at practice for Grand Rapids
Zadina (groin/hamstring) returned to practice with AHL Grand Rapids on Tuesday, Pete Wallner of MLive.com reports.
While Zadina may not be entirely out of the woods, his returning to practice at least helps assuage initial fears that he sustained a serious injury. The AHL's Griffins are likely to examine the prospect further ahead of Wednesday's home game against the Monsters.
