Zadina (finger) has been recalled from his loan with Czech club HC Ocelari Trinec, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.

Zadina was productive during his loan, racking up eight goals and six helpers in 17 games. The 21-year-old winger split time between the AHL and NHL last year, but he was a solid contributor when he was with the big club, picking up eight goals and 15 points in 28 games. Zadina should be a full-time player for the Red Wings in 2020-21, and if his past performance is any indication, he'll have the potential to play at a 20-plus goal, 40-plus point pace, making him a solid late-round pick with some upside in this year's fantasy drafts.