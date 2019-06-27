Red Wings' Filip Zadina: Back on ice
Zadina (hamstring) took the ice for Thursday's session at the Red Wings' prospect camp.
After missing two days of on ice work, Zadina is back in action and joined fellow youngsters at practice. The 19-year-old is a lock for a training camp invite in September, but will need to prove he can hang with the big boys if he wants to land a spot on the 23-man roster for Opening Night on Oct. 5. Selected with the sixth overall pick in the 2018 NHL Draft, the winger played in just nine games for the Wings last season, which avoided burning a year of his entry-level deal.
