Red Wings' Filip Zadina: Back with big club
Detroit recalled Zadina from AHL Grand Rapids on Friday.
The Red Wings assigned Zadina to the minors Tuesday, but that was just a temporary move to get the youngster more playing time while the big club had a gap in its schedule. The 20-year-old rookie will likely return to Detroit's lineup for Saturday's matchup with Pittsburgh.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.