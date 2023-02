Zadina was recalled from the AHL on Sunday and practiced with the Red Wings, per Ansar Khan of MLive.com.

Zadina completed a conditioning stint with AHL Grand Rapids after suffering a broken leg Nov. 5. The 23-year-old Zadina played in nine games earlier this season without recording a point. He logged 10 goals and 14 assists in 74 contests last season. Zadina should play a bottom-six role with the Red Wings.