Red Wings' Filip Zadina: Back with parent club
Zadina is back with the Red Wings per the NHL's official media site.
Zadina was sent down Monday in a procedural move to preserve his eligibility for the AHL playoffs, but will continue to suit up for Detroit. The 19-year-old made his NHL debut against San Jose on Sunday, but was a minus-1 in 10:38 of ice time.
