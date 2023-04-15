Zadina missed the final 11 games of the season with a lower-body injury, finishing with three goals and four assists through 30 games.

Ansar Khan of MLive.com suggests the young winger "might have trouble cracking the lineup next season," also relaying from GM Steve Yzerman that Detroit will seek more offense by looking at options in free agency. Zadina is just 23 years old, but he's produced only 28 goals and 40 assists through 190 career games; the Wings, their fan base, and fantasy managers alike expected much more from him after he was taken sixth overall in the 2018 draft.