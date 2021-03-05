Zadina scored two goals -- one on the power play -- on six shots in Thursday's 5-2 loss to Carolina.

Zadina was the lone bright spot for the visitors in the blowout loss. The sixth overall pick in the 2018 draft came into this one with just one goal in 18 games, but perhaps this performance will finally help Zadina begin to play up to his lofty draft spot. Playing on a dreadful Detroit team, the 21-year-old Czech is more of a keeper target than a redraft league contributor at this stage of his career.