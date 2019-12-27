Red Wings' Filip Zadina: Brought back from minors
Zadina was recalled from AHL Grand Rapids on Friday.
Zadina tallied three goals, five helpers and 23 shots in 13 games since a late November promotion. The dip to minors over the Christmas break was always going to be temporary, as the winger figures to jump back into the lineup against the Panthers on Saturday and should continue to log minutes on the power play as well.
