Zadina lit the lamp Thursday, en route to a 4-1 win over the Rangers.

Zadina was back at it after being scratched from Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Capitals; he's crafted a three-game point streak comprised of a goal and two assists, but the Wings' sixth overall draft pick from 2018 is averaging just 12:51 of ice time which casts doubt that his latest offensive run is sustainable. Zadina has two goals and another pair of assists through 16 games this season.