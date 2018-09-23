Red Wings' Filip Zadina: Buries man-advantage goal
Zadina ripped a one-timer on the power play Saturday, leading to his first goal as a Red Wing in a 4-3 overtime win over the Bruins.
The 2018 sixth overall draft pick recorded 18:32 of ice time in a game that was heavy on prospects for both sides. Zadina has a laser for a shot and his industrious style of play should fit perfectly in Detroit.
