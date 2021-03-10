Zadina recorded a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Lightning.
Zadina set up Adam Erne for the opening tally 3:04 into the game. The 21-year-old Zadina has two goals and three helpers in his last six outings. The Czech winger has collected nine points, 40 shots on net and a plus-2 rating through 20 appearances. His fantasy value remains limited to deeper formats and keeper leagues.
