Red Wings' Filip Zadina: Could join parent club in near future
Zadina's return to the Red Wings may be imminent, Helene St. James of The Detroit Free Press reports.
The Red Wings are 0-2-2 on the young season, and Zadina -- who was selected sixth overall in this year's draft -- might be on the verge of a call-up to the big stage after potting a pair of goals for AHL Grand Rapids in their 6-3 win over Hershey on Friday. This kid can snipe with the best of them, so consider picking him up in anticipation of his NHL debut.
More News
-
Red Wings' Filip Zadina: Acknowledges areas for improvement•
-
Red Wings' Filip Zadina: Officially sent to AHL•
-
Red Wings' Filip Zadina: Fires home OT winner against Bruins•
-
Red Wings' Filip Zadina: Likely bound for AHL to start season•
-
Red Wings' Filip Zadina: Buries man-advantage goal•
-
Red Wings' Filip Zadina: Ready for intrasquad scrimmage•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...