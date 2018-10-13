Zadina's return to the Red Wings may be imminent, Helene St. James of The Detroit Free Press reports.

The Red Wings are 0-2-2 on the young season, and Zadina -- who was selected sixth overall in this year's draft -- might be on the verge of a call-up to the big stage after potting a pair of goals for AHL Grand Rapids in their 6-3 win over Hershey on Friday. This kid can snipe with the best of them, so consider picking him up in anticipation of his NHL debut.