Zadina is questionable to skate this week at the Red Wings' development camp due to a hamstring strain, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

At this point there's been nothing to suggest that Zadina's injury will hold him out long term, but Detroit will take every precaution necessary to ensure the 2018 first-round pick is fully healthy once training camp rolls around. Another update on Zadina's status should emerge once he's cleared to resume on-ice activities.