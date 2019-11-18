Red Wings' Filip Zadina: Dealing with undisclosed injury
Zadina suffered an undisclosed injury that prevented him from suiting up for AHL Grand Rapids' game against the IceHogs on Saturday, Helene St. James of The Detroit Free Press reports.
The Red Wings are not ready to divulge too much information on Zadina's status. "I get the reports but I don't want to comment on it further than that," head coach Jeff Blashill said. "I know he was out. He was injured." Drafted by Detroit sixth overall in 2018, Zadina has had trouble adjusting the professional ranks after dialing up 44 goals and 38 assists to the benefit of the Halifax Mooseheads of the QMJHL in 2017-18. With any luck, this latest injury will end up being minor, as Zadina overcame a slow start this season and is currently sitting at 11 points (six goals, five assists) through 16 contests.
