Zadina scored a power-play goal on four shots in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Blackhawks.

Zadina opened the scoring in the first period. He's collected 10 points in 18 games this season, with five of them coming on the power-play. He's added 32 shots on goal and a minus-4 rating. The 20-year-old will likely continue to provide a little offense, but fantasy owners in dynasty formats will want to stash him.