Zadina sustained an injury in the championship game of the NHL Prospect Tournament against Columbus on Tuesday. "It's just a muscle sore in the wrist," he said. "It hurts, but it's going to be good."

According to Max Bultman of The Athletic, Zadina returned for the final two minutes of the 7-3 loss. After the game, it seemed like all the 2018 sixth overall pick could focus on was the loss. "I probably should (have stayed) in the room because I didn't help the team. It was a horrible game," he said. "I probably could play better and help the team to win the championship. I haven't scored three games in a row. It's probably a little bit my fault." Even though the Czech prospect returned to the game, he's sure to be re-examined ahead of the club's main training camp.