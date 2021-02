Zadina (COVID-19 protocols) posted an assist and three shots on goal in 15:48 during Friday's 3-1 loss to the Lightning.

The Czech forward set up Vladislav Namestnikov for the Red Wings' lone tally of the game. Zadina missed seven games while he was in the protocols, but he returned to a top-six role and didn't seem any worse for wear. The 21-year-old has amassed three helpers, five shots on net and a plus-2 rating in five contests.