Red Wings' Filip Zadina: Eligibility questions surface

The NHL must decide whether Zadina -- who was taken sixth overall by the Red Wings in last month's draft -- is classified as a junior player under Canadian League-NHL rules or a European player governed by the Europe-NHL agreement, The Detroit News reports.

This is an important eligibility matter because it will essentially determine where he'll be able to play in the upcoming season. If Zadina doesn't start the 2018-19 campaign in Detroit, the Wings will want to see him developing with the team's top affiliate, AHL Grand Rapids, but this report suggests that wouldn't be possible if the Czech prospect is said to be a CHL player rather than a European player. Apparently, if Zadina is property of the CHL and the Wings don't add him to the Opening Night roster, he'll have to remain with Halifax of the QMJHL -- he dominated that league to the tune of 82 points (44 goals, 38 assists) in 57 regular-season games last year. Of course, the Red Wings must sign Zadina to an entry-level deal before the club can look too deeply into the likelihood of him starting out at the top level.