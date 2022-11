Zadina exited Saturday's win over the Islanders with a lower-body injury and is expected to be sidelined for "a while," Max Bultman of The Athletic reports.

When asked about Zadina's status following Saturday's win, coach Derek Lalonde said the early word on the 22-year-old winger is "not good," suggesting he could be sidelined long term. More information on Zadina, who's gone scoreless through eight games this campaign, should surface in the coming days.