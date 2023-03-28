Zadina (lower body) won't play against Pittsburgh on Tuesday and may be shut down for the rest of the season, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.

Zadina has been limited to a meager 30 games this season due to injuries. Even when healthy, the 23-year-old winger has struggled offensively with just three goals and four assists, his lowest total since 2018-19 when he played in just nine games. Selected by the Wings with the sixth overall pick in the 2018 NHL Draft, Zadina has yet to live up to expectations with just 28 goals in 190 contests, well behind contemporaries Andrei Svechnikov (112) and Brady Tkachuk (124).