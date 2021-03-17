Zadina emerged with a power-play assist in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Hurricanes.
It appears that Zadina is growing more confident with each passing game. The burgeoning winger has two goals and six assists over his last 10 contests, including four points on the man advantage. The Czech's line arrangement with veterans Vladislav Namestnikov and Sam Gagner is paying serious dividends.
