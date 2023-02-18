Zadina's assist in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Flames marked his second point in five games since returning from a leg injury and a corresponding conditioning stint.

Zadina has just two points through 14 games this season, but each one -- including a Feb. 9 game-winning goal -- took place against the Flames. Meanwhile, the Red Wings returned Jakub Vrana to the active roster, which makes him a reasonable candidate to fill in for Zadina should the latter struggle to build momentum while Lucas Raymond (lower body) remains on injured reserve.