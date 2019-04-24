Zadina scored twice and added an assist in Grand Rapids's 6-2 Game 3 win over Chicago on Tuesday.

After a slow start to the year, Zadina's first professional season got progressively better over time. His final numbers (16 goals, 35 points in 59 games) for the Griffins were more than respectable for a 19-year-old, first-year pro. He also got into nine games (three points) with the Wings. Zadina didn't have the immediate impact at the NHL level that many predicted, but he remains one of the better offensive prospects in the league. Zadina is all but assured a full-time role with Detroit beginning this coming fall.