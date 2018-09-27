Red Wings' Filip Zadina: Fires home OT winner against Bruins
Zadina scored the overtime winner in Wednesday's 3-2 preseason win over the Bruins.
Just hours after Jeff Blashill suggested Zadina was ticketed for the AHL to begin the season, the teenager reminded his coach of the kind of offensive spark he's capable of bringing to the Wings' lineup, scoring just 24 seconds into extra time. Zadina's heroics likely didn't alter the organization's plans for his development, but if and when he does make his way up to the NHL, he could make in immediate impact on the scoresheet after scoring 44 goals and 82 points in 57 games for Halifax last season as a QMJHL rookie.
More News
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...