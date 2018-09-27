Zadina scored the overtime winner in Wednesday's 3-2 preseason win over the Bruins.

Just hours after Jeff Blashill suggested Zadina was ticketed for the AHL to begin the season, the teenager reminded his coach of the kind of offensive spark he's capable of bringing to the Wings' lineup, scoring just 24 seconds into extra time. Zadina's heroics likely didn't alter the organization's plans for his development, but if and when he does make his way up to the NHL, he could make in immediate impact on the scoresheet after scoring 44 goals and 82 points in 57 games for Halifax last season as a QMJHL rookie.