Zadina produced his first career NHL goal -- a power-play tally -- in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Avalanche.

Showing off his lightning-quick release, Zadina crushed a one-timer from rookie defenseman Filip Hronek to give the Red Wings a 3-2 lead in the third period. As the final score indicates, the Wings relinquished the lead and ended up losing to their old-time rivals, but Zadina was all smiles as he got to put tape on his first career goal -- which figures to be the first of many for Detroit's sixth overall pick from the 2018 draft.