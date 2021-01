Zadina registered two assists in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Hurricanes.

It appears Zadina, whom the Red Wings selected sixth overall in the 2018 draft, will benefit immensely from his line arrangement with prolific, point-packing veterans Robby Fabbri and Bobby Ryan. A lower-body injury cost Zadina the final 18 games of the 2019-20 campaign, but the budding Czech winger looked spry in this one.