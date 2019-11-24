The Red Wings recalled Zadina from AHL San Antonio on Sunday.

The 19-year-old has been lighting up the AHL this season, averaging a point per game in 11 games. Zadina registered one goal and three points in 18 NHL games last season, but is a minus-5 in that span with the Red Wings. Zadina should be full of confidence in his first call-up this campaign, and could draw into the lineup for Sunday's game against the Hurricanes.