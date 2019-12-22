Zadina was bumped up to the top line for Saturday's game against the Maple Leafs, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports. Still, the prospect only logged 13:17 of ice time in the 4-1 road loss.

Zadina may have been one of the first to jump over the boards against the Buds, but he certainly didn't end up handling a workload that's typical of a top-six contributor. However, Anthony Mantha sustained an upper-body injury in the most recent game, so the prized rookie conceivably could be given more playing time starting with Sunday's home clash with the Coyotes.