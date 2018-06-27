Red Wings' Filip Zadina: Getting aquainted with Motown

Zadina -- who was the sixth overall pick to Detroit in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft -- threw on a practice jersey and participated in Day 1 of development camp at Little Caesars Arena on Tuesday, MLive.com reports.

Naturally, Zadina's goal is to start the season with the Red Wings, as opposed to settling in with their top developmental affiliate, AHL Grand Rapids. The 18-year-old phenom said he's accustomed to squaring off against older players. "Two seasons ago, I played against men (for Pardubice HC in the Czech League), so I know what I have to expect from the men's hockey," Zadina said. "Last season I went to national camp (the Czech Republic). I'll be prepared and hopefully I'll be battling for my spot." From a fantasy perspective, it will be worth tracking any early-round draft pick that happens to hit the big stage in his first year.