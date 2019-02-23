Zadina will make his NHL debut Sunday against the Sharks, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Based on Saturday's practice, Zadina will look to mesh with Thomas Vanek and Luke Glendening as a right winger on the third line. As noted by St. James, there's plenty of speed in this trio, and Zadina will be insulated by a pair of defensively responsible veterans and be met with a role on the No. 2 power-play unit. Detroit's sixth overall pick from the 2018 draft deserves consideration in redraft leagues at this time. Not only did Zadina uncork 82 points over 57 games for the Halifax Mooseheads last season, the Czech prospect scored 15 times to complement 16 helpers over 45 contests with the AHL's Griffins prior to his official call-up to the big stage Saturday.